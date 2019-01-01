PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PDC Energy
PDC Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $102.00 expecting PDCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.73% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) was provided by Wells Fargo, and PDC Energy maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PDC Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PDC Energy was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PDC Energy (PDCE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $98.00 to $102.00. The current price PDC Energy (PDCE) is trading at is $82.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
