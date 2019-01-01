ñol

Point of Care Nano-Tech
(OTCPK:PCNT)
0.1234
0.0824[200.98%]
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.12 - 0.12
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.14
Open / Close0.12 / 0.12
Float / Outstanding18.5M / 47M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 5K
Mkt Cap5.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTC:PCNT), Dividends

Point of Care Nano-Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Point of Care Nano-Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Point of Care Nano-Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q
What date did I need to own Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q
How much per share is the next Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCPK:PCNT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

