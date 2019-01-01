ñol

Pharma-Bio Serv
(OTCQB:PBSV)
0.8501
-0.0904[-9.61%]
At close: Jun 1
1.00
0.1499[17.63%]
After Hours: 8:59AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.85 - 1
52 Week High/Low0.77 - 1.34
Open / Close1 / 0.85
Float / Outstanding13.4M / 23M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 4.2K
Mkt Cap19.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTC:PBSV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pharma-Bio Serv reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pharma-Bio Serv using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Pharma-Bio Serv Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCQB:PBSV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Pharma-Bio Serv

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCQB:PBSV)?
A

There are no earnings for Pharma-Bio Serv

Q
What were Pharma-Bio Serv’s (OTCQB:PBSV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Pharma-Bio Serv

