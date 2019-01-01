ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTC:PBSFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$954M
Earnings History
ProSiebenSat 1 Media Questions & Answers
When is ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFY) reporting earnings?
ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were ProSiebenSat 1 Media’s (OTCPK:PBSFY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
