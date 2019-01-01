PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk is a financial company operating in Indonesia providing finance for vehicles, heavy equipment, trucks and machinery, housing and shops, as well as for procurement of goods and services. The company's main business is the financing of used four-wheelers. It also offers the financial lease of heavy equipment for metal mining, general contractors, agriculture, and transportation sectors. The company operates its business in two segments which are Consumer financing and Financial lease. The company has its presence in Java, Kalimantan, Sumatera, and Sulawesi.