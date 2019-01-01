QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
20
Shares
15B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk is a financial company operating in Indonesia providing finance for vehicles, heavy equipment, trucks and machinery, housing and shops, as well as for procurement of goods and services. The company's main business is the financing of used four-wheelers. It also offers the financial lease of heavy equipment for metal mining, general contractors, agriculture, and transportation sectors. The company operates its business in two segments which are Consumer financing and Financial lease. The company has its presence in Java, Kalimantan, Sumatera, and Sulawesi.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PT BFI Finance Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PT BFI Finance Indonesia (PBIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PT BFI Finance Indonesia (OTCPK: PBIIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PT BFI Finance Indonesia's (PBIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PT BFI Finance Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for PT BFI Finance Indonesia (PBIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PT BFI Finance Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for PT BFI Finance Indonesia (PBIIF)?

A

The stock price for PT BFI Finance Indonesia (OTCPK: PBIIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PT BFI Finance Indonesia (PBIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PT BFI Finance Indonesia.

Q

When is PT BFI Finance Indonesia (OTCPK:PBIIF) reporting earnings?

A

PT BFI Finance Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PT BFI Finance Indonesia (PBIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PT BFI Finance Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does PT BFI Finance Indonesia (PBIIF) operate in?

A

PT BFI Finance Indonesia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.