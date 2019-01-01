ñol

PT BFI Finance Indonesia
(OTCPK:PBIIF)
At close: Dec 31
0.0495
NaNNaN
After Hours: 12:11AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS26
Total Float-

PT BFI Finance Indonesia (OTC:PBIIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PT BFI Finance Indonesia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PT BFI Finance Indonesia using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

PT BFI Finance Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q
When is PT BFI Finance Indonesia (OTCPK:PBIIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for PT BFI Finance Indonesia

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PT BFI Finance Indonesia (OTCPK:PBIIF)?
A

There are no earnings for PT BFI Finance Indonesia

Q
What were PT BFI Finance Indonesia’s (OTCPK:PBIIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for PT BFI Finance Indonesia

