Private Bancorp (OTC:PBAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Private Bancorp (OTCQX: PBAM) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting PBAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.02% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Private Bancorp (OTCQX: PBAM) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Private Bancorp initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Private Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Private Bancorp was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Private Bancorp (PBAM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price Private Bancorp (PBAM) is trading at is $29.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
