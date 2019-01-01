QQQ
Range
3 - 3
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 14
Mkt Cap
101.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
33.9K
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Petro USA Inc, formerly All State Properties Holdings Inc not commenced any planned principal operations.

see more
Petro USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petro USA (PBAJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petro USA (OTCPK: PBAJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petro USA's (PBAJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petro USA.

Q

What is the target price for Petro USA (PBAJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petro USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Petro USA (PBAJ)?

A

The stock price for Petro USA (OTCPK: PBAJ) is $3 last updated Today at 6:40:48 PM.

Q

Does Petro USA (PBAJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petro USA.

Q

When is Petro USA (OTCPK:PBAJ) reporting earnings?

A

Petro USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petro USA (PBAJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petro USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Petro USA (PBAJ) operate in?

A

Petro USA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.