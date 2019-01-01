ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Oxford Square Cap
(NASDAQ:OXSQ)
4.07
-0.04[-0.97%]
At close: Jun 3
4.01
-0.0600[-1.47%]
After Hours: 7:06PM EDT
Day High/Low4.06 - 4.1
52 Week High/Low3.68 - 5.15
Open / Close4.08 / 4.07
Float / Outstanding45.3M / 49.7M
Vol / Avg.94.5K / 186.4K
Mkt Cap202.4M
P/E20.35
50d Avg. Price4.05
Div / Yield0.42/10.32%
Payout Ratio210
EPS-0.16
Total Float45.3M

Oxford Square Cap (NASDAQ:OXSQ), Dividends

Oxford Square Cap issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oxford Square Cap generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.1%

Annual Dividend

$0.4200

Last Dividend

Apr 15

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Oxford Square Cap Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oxford Square Cap (OXSQ) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Oxford Square Cap (OXSQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Square Cap (OXSQ). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Oxford Square Cap (OXSQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Square Cap (OXSQ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oxford Square Cap (NASDAQ:OXSQ)?
A

The most current yield for Oxford Square Cap (OXSQ) is 10.12% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.