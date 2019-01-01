Oxford Instruments PLC is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. The company's operating segment includes Materials and Characterisation; Research and Discovery and Service and Healthcare. It generates maximum revenue from the Materials and Characterisation segment. The Materials and Characterisation segment focuses on applied R&D and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication and characterisation of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, UK, Japan, China, Germany and Rest of World.