Ouster (NYSE:OUST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ouster missed estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $1.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 16.46% increase in the share price the next day.

