Ouster (NYSE:OUST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Ouster (NYSE: OUST) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting OUST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 289.29% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ouster (NYSE: OUST) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Ouster initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ouster, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ouster was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ouster (OUST) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Ouster (OUST) is trading at is $2.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
