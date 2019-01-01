QQQ
Otto Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on North America. The company's oil production project includes SM 71 oil fields in the shallow water Gulf of Mexico. It also holds exploration assets in the prolific petroleum provinces of the onshore, nearshore and shallow water Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

Otto Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otto Energy (OTTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otto Energy (OTCPK: OTTEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Otto Energy's (OTTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Otto Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Otto Energy (OTTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Otto Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Otto Energy (OTTEF)?

A

The stock price for Otto Energy (OTCPK: OTTEF) is $0.0125 last updated Today at 7:29:26 PM.

Q

Does Otto Energy (OTTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otto Energy.

Q

When is Otto Energy (OTCPK:OTTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Otto Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Otto Energy (OTTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otto Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Otto Energy (OTTEF) operate in?

A

Otto Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.