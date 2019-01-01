QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.05 - 54.16
Vol / Avg.
12.7M/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.67 - 111.28
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.45
P/E
18.05
EPS
0.64
Shares
43M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 1:40PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Overstock.com Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products, including furniture and home decor, jewelry, watches, apparel and accessories, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line account for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.360 -0.0300
REV657.390M612.659M-44.731M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Overstock.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Overstock.com (OSTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Overstock.com's (OSTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Overstock.com (OSTK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) was reported by Needham on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting OSTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Overstock.com (OSTK)?

A

The stock price for Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) is $53.01 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Overstock.com (OSTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Overstock.com.

Q

When is Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reporting earnings?

A

Overstock.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Overstock.com (OSTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Overstock.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Overstock.com (OSTK) operate in?

A

Overstock.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.