|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|0.360
|-0.0300
|REV
|657.390M
|612.659M
|-44.731M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Overstock.com’s space includes: ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE).
The latest price target for Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) was reported by Needham on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting OSTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) is $53.01 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Overstock.com.
Overstock.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Overstock.com.
Overstock.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.