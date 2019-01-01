Orbit International (OTC:ORBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Orbit International using advanced sorting and filters.
Orbit International Questions & Answers
When is Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) reporting earnings?
Orbit International (ORBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Orbit International’s (OTCPK:ORBT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.