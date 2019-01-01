QQQ
Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc is engaged in the production of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It also owns a 4.25-acre property in the Ten Mile Gold Mining District of Nevada.

Orion Diversified Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orion Diversified Holding (OODH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orion Diversified Holding (OTCPK: OODH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orion Diversified Holding's (OODH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orion Diversified Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Orion Diversified Holding (OODH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orion Diversified Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Orion Diversified Holding (OODH)?

A

The stock price for Orion Diversified Holding (OTCPK: OODH) is $0.0325 last updated Today at 7:44:25 PM.

Q

Does Orion Diversified Holding (OODH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orion Diversified Holding.

Q

When is Orion Diversified Holding (OTCPK:OODH) reporting earnings?

A

Orion Diversified Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orion Diversified Holding (OODH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orion Diversified Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Orion Diversified Holding (OODH) operate in?

A

Orion Diversified Holding is in the sector and industry.