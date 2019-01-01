ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Omni Health
(OTCEM:OMHE)
~0
00
At close: May 24
~0
00
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT

Omni Health (OTC:OMHE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Omni Health reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$1.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Omni Health using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Omni Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is Omni Health (OTCEM:OMHE) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Omni Health

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Omni Health (OTCEM:OMHE)?
A

There are no earnings for Omni Health

Q
What were Omni Health’s (OTCEM:OMHE) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Omni Health

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.