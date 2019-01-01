Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Olink Holding beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $9.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.61% drop in the share price the next day.

