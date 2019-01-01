QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.52 - 1.48
Vol / Avg.
8.2K/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 45
Mkt Cap
169.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.42
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
114.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sino American Oil Company is an oil and gas exploration company. It also seeks mergers and acquisitions contracts, as well as commodity trading of hydrocarbon products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sino American Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino American Oil (OILY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino American Oil (OTCPK: OILY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sino American Oil's (OILY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino American Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Sino American Oil (OILY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino American Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino American Oil (OILY)?

A

The stock price for Sino American Oil (OTCPK: OILY) is $1.48 last updated Today at 8:30:34 PM.

Q

Does Sino American Oil (OILY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino American Oil.

Q

When is Sino American Oil (OTCPK:OILY) reporting earnings?

A

Sino American Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino American Oil (OILY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino American Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino American Oil (OILY) operate in?

A

Sino American Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.