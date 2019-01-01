ñol

Sino American Oil
(OTCPK:OILY)
1.11
0.07[6.73%]
At close: Jun 3
1.64
0.5300[47.75%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low1.04 - 1.11
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 12.82
Open / Close1.04 / 1.11
Float / Outstanding73.9M / 131.5M
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 5.9K
Mkt Cap146M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Sino American Oil (OTC:OILY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sino American Oil reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sino American Oil using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sino American Oil Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sino American Oil (OTCPK:OILY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sino American Oil

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sino American Oil (OTCPK:OILY)?
A

There are no earnings for Sino American Oil

Q
What were Sino American Oil’s (OTCPK:OILY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sino American Oil

