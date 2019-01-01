Ocean Biomedical Stock (NASDAQ:OCEA), Short Interest Report

|Open2.440
|Close2.340
|Vol / Avg.238.594K / 336.800K
|Mkt Cap80.073M
|Day Range2.230 - 2.440
|52 Wk Range2.250 - 26.602
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?