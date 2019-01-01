Ocean Biomedical Inc
(NASDAQ:OCEA)
$2.35
-0.14[-5.62%]
Last update: 5:42PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$2.35
0[0.00%]
Open2.440Close2.340
Vol / Avg.238.594K / 336.800KMkt Cap80.073M
Day Range2.230 - 2.44052 Wk Range2.250 - 26.602

Ocean Biomedical Stock (NASDAQ:OCEA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Ocean Biomedical gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Ocean Biomedical's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

437.5K

Short Interest %

4.54%

Days to Cover

5
