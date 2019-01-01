Ocean Biomedical Inc
(NASDAQ:OCEA)
$2.35
-0.14[-5.62%]
Last update: 5:42PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$2.35
0[0.00%]
Open2.440Close2.340
Vol / Avg.238.594K / 336.800KMkt Cap80.073M
Day Range2.230 - 2.44052 Wk Range2.250 - 26.602

Ocean Biomedical Stock (NASDAQ:OCEA) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Ocean Biomedical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 14

EPS

$-0.490

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Q

When is Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) reporting earnings?

A

Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) is scheduled to report earnings on November 22, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 14, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-0.49, which missed the estimate of $-0.20.

Q

What were Ocean Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:OCEA) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

