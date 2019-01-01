Ocean Biomedical Stock (NASDAQ:OCEA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Taglich Brothers
- EF Hutton
- Fundamental Research Corp.
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years
Analyst Ratings for Ocean Biomedical
What is the target price for Ocean Biomedical (OCEA)?
The latest price target for Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) was reported by Taglich Brothers on May 31, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OCEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 751.06% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Ocean Biomedical (OCEA)?
The latest analyst rating for Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) was provided by Taglich Brothers, and Ocean Biomedical initiated their speculative buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Ocean Biomedical (OCEA)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ocean Biomedical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ocean Biomedical was filed on May 31, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2024.
Is the Analyst Rating Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) is trading at is $2.35, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
