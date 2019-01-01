QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.45 - 1.51
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.58 - 5.9
Mkt Cap
33.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.51
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
22.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Its cell design architecture enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Next Hydrogen Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXHSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTCQB: NXHSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Next Hydrogen Solutions's (NXHSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXHSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next Hydrogen Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXHSF)?

A

The stock price for Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTCQB: NXHSF) is $1.45 last updated Today at 8:18:46 PM.

Q

Does Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXHSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Q

When is Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTCQB:NXHSF) reporting earnings?

A

Next Hydrogen Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXHSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXHSF) operate in?

A

Next Hydrogen Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.