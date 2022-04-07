 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Next Hydrogen Inks MoU with Black & Veatch For Green Hydrogen Solutions
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
Next Hydrogen Inks MoU with Black & Veatch For Green Hydrogen Solutions
  • Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (TSXV: NXH) (OTC: NXHSFsigned a memorandum of understanding with Black & Veatch to offer a complete and integrated solution for producing large-scale green hydrogen for industrial customers.
  • Black & Veatch is a global engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company.
  • The MoU is a non-exclusive agreement under which Next Hydrogen and Black & Veatch will develop a large-scale, multi-megawatt green hydrogen solution and identify areas of deeper collaboration and specific opportunities worldwide.
  • Price Action: NXH shares are trading lower by 3.01% at C$2.90 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NXHSF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com