Next Hydrogen Inks MoU with Black & Veatch For Green Hydrogen Solutions
- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (TSXV: NXH) (OTC: NXHSF) signed a memorandum of understanding with Black & Veatch to offer a complete and integrated solution for producing large-scale green hydrogen for industrial customers.
- Black & Veatch is a global engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company.
- The MoU is a non-exclusive agreement under which Next Hydrogen and Black & Veatch will develop a large-scale, multi-megawatt green hydrogen solution and identify areas of deeper collaboration and specific opportunities worldwide.
- Price Action: NXH shares are trading lower by 3.01% at C$2.90 on TSX on the last check Thursday.
