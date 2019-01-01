NOVONIX Ltd operates in the lithium-ion battery industry. The company has three operating segments being Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. Graphite Exploration and Mining segment is engaged in the exploration and development of high-grade flake graphite deposit. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and carried out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment is the major revenue contributor to the company. It has two geographical segments namely Australia and North America, of which the majority of the revenue comes from North America.