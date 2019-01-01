QQQ
Range
2.93 - 3.5
Vol / Avg.
658.2K/553.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 8.9
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.02
P/E
-
Shares
485.8M
Outstanding
NOVONIX Ltd operates in the lithium-ion battery industry. The company has three operating segments being Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. Graphite Exploration and Mining segment is engaged in the exploration and development of high-grade flake graphite deposit. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and carried out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment is the major revenue contributor to the company. It has two geographical segments namely Australia and North America, of which the majority of the revenue comes from North America.

NOVONIX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NOVONIX (NVNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NOVONIX (OTCQX: NVNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NOVONIX's (NVNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NOVONIX.

Q

What is the target price for NOVONIX (NVNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NOVONIX

Q

Current Stock Price for NOVONIX (NVNXF)?

A

The stock price for NOVONIX (OTCQX: NVNXF) is $3.405 last updated Today at 8:27:41 PM.

Q

Does NOVONIX (NVNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NOVONIX.

Q

When is NOVONIX (OTCQX:NVNXF) reporting earnings?

A

NOVONIX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NOVONIX (NVNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NOVONIX.

Q

What sector and industry does NOVONIX (NVNXF) operate in?

A

NOVONIX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.