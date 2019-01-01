QQQ
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (NUGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (ARCA: NUGT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares's (NUGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares.

Q

What is the target price for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (NUGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares

Q

Current Stock Price for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (NUGT)?

A

The stock price for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (ARCA: NUGT) is $55.31 last updated Today at 7:54:37 PM.

Q

Does Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (NUGT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 20, 2018.

Q

When is Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (ARCA:NUGT) reporting earnings?

A

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (NUGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares.

Q

What sector and industry does Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (NUGT) operate in?

A

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.