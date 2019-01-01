Norris Industries Inc is an oil and gas exploration company managed by business and oil and gas exploration veterans specializing in the oil and gas acquisition and exploration markets of Central West Texas region. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include Dawson in Permian Basin, Bend Arch Tiger in Central West Texas, Guadalupe in South Texas, Bend Arch Lion 1A, and Bend Arch Lion 1B in Central West Texas, and Marshall Walden in East Texas.