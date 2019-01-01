QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 1.05
Mkt Cap
6.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
90.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Norris Industries Inc is an oil and gas exploration company managed by business and oil and gas exploration veterans specializing in the oil and gas acquisition and exploration markets of Central West Texas region. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include Dawson in Permian Basin, Bend Arch Tiger in Central West Texas, Guadalupe in South Texas, Bend Arch Lion 1A, and Bend Arch Lion 1B in Central West Texas, and Marshall Walden in East Texas.

Norris Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norris Industries (NRIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norris Industries (OTCQB: NRIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norris Industries's (NRIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norris Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Norris Industries (NRIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norris Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Norris Industries (NRIS)?

A

The stock price for Norris Industries (OTCQB: NRIS) is $0.0701 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:55:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Norris Industries (NRIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norris Industries.

Q

When is Norris Industries (OTCQB:NRIS) reporting earnings?

A

Norris Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norris Industries (NRIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norris Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Norris Industries (NRIS) operate in?

A

Norris Industries is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.