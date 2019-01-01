ñol

Norris Industries
(OTCQB:NRIS)
0.136
0.036[36.00%]
At close: Jun 3
0.315
0.179[131.62%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low0.14 - 0.14
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.2
Open / Close0.14 / 0.14
Float / Outstanding32.1M / 90.9M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 10K
Mkt Cap12.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Norris Industries (OTC:NRIS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Norris Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

$105K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Norris Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Norris Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Norris Industries (OTCQB:NRIS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Norris Industries

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Norris Industries (OTCQB:NRIS)?
A

There are no earnings for Norris Industries

Q
What were Norris Industries’s (OTCQB:NRIS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Norris Industries

