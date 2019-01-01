QQQ
Range
13.11 - 13.49
Vol / Avg.
93.6K/169.8K
Div / Yield
0.68/5.09%
52 Wk
9.62 - 14.57
Mkt Cap
590.4M
Payout Ratio
10.76
Open
13.37
P/E
2.11
Shares
44.7M
Outstanding
PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities is a non-diversified,limited term closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NRGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PIMCO Energy & Tactical's (NRGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Energy & Tactical.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NRGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Energy & Tactical

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NRGX)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) is $13.205 last updated Today at 7:47:36 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NRGX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Energy & Tactical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NRGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Energy & Tactical.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NRGX) operate in?

A

PIMCO Energy & Tactical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.