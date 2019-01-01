Nippo Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the construction, manufacturing, and sales of asphalt mixture and other products, development and other businesses. Its business segments include Construction business, Manufacturing, and Sales business, Development business and Other businesses segment which include leasing, manufacturing, and maintenance of construction machinery, motor-vehicle leasing, the operation of golf courses and hotels, construction consulting, PFI, and other businesses. The construction business is a major segment of the group engaged in pavement works, civil engineering and construction works.