Comments

Rabbit Holdings

NPPCFOTCPK
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$0.005000
00.00%
Last update: May 28, 11:24 AM
15 minutes delayed
Rabbit Holdings (NPPCF) ForecastNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider Trades

Short Interest

Rabbit Holdings (OTC:NPPCF) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in Rabbit Holdings PCL (OTC:NPPCF) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 1.00K to 1.00K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for Rabbit Holdings gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Rabbit Holdings's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

Short Interest
1.00K
Short Interest %
Days to Cover
999.99
Get Alert
NPPCFNATURAL PARK PUBLIC CO LTD NVD07/15/202407/24/20241,000999.99Get Alert
NPPCFNATURAL PARK PUBLIC CO LTD NVD06/28/202407/10/20241,000999.99Get Alert
NPPCFNATURAL PARK PUBLIC CO LTD NVD06/14/202406/26/20241,000999.99Get Alert
NPPCFNATURAL PARK PUBLIC CO LTD NVD05/31/202406/11/20241,0003642.75Get Alert

Looking for the most shorted stocks?