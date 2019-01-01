QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.04/4.33%
52 Wk
19.85 - 25.85
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
40.26
Open
-
P/E
11.14
EPS
75.34
Shares
93M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. is in the business of production and sale of glass products and glassmaking machinery. Its business is divided into two categories Electronics and Information Technology and Performance Materials and Others. The company produces glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, chemical strengthening, electronic devices, solar cells, fiber and building materials. The company generates most of the sales from electronics and information technology category.

Analyst Ratings

Nippon Electric Glass Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Electric Glass (OTCPK: NPEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Electric Glass's (NPEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Electric Glass.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Electric Glass

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Electric Glass (OTCPK: NPEGF) is $24.05 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:33:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Electric Glass.

Q

When is Nippon Electric Glass (OTCPK:NPEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Electric Glass does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Electric Glass.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF) operate in?

A

Nippon Electric Glass is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.