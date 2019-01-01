ñol

Nippon Electric Glass
(OTCPK:NPEGF)
21.45
00
At close: May 31
23.10
1.6500[7.69%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.85 - 25.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 93M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E7.46
50d Avg. Price21.18
Div / Yield1.04/4.86%
Payout Ratio29.4
EPS153.61
Total Float-

Nippon Electric Glass (OTC:NPEGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nippon Electric Glass reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$86B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nippon Electric Glass using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nippon Electric Glass Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nippon Electric Glass (OTCPK:NPEGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Electric Glass

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nippon Electric Glass (OTCPK:NPEGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Electric Glass

Q
What were Nippon Electric Glass’s (OTCPK:NPEGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Electric Glass

