ProShares has expanded its ETF lineup with the introduction of the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF URSP on Wednesday. The fund seeks to provide twice the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, offering investors a leveraged choice over standard cap-weighted exposure.

The ETF has a net expense ratio of 0.95%. In order to pursue its aim, URSP will invest in derivatives and equity securities combined, with any balance usually being invested in short-term money market instruments. Similar to most leveraged ETFs, the fund will rebalance daily; hence, the returns calculated are only in line with short-term index performance, not long-term compounding.

Also Read: Tom Lee’s Next Move: Small-Cap And JEPI-Style Income ETFs Join GRNY

In contrast to the heavily concentrated traditional S&P 500, which is dominated by mega-cap tech names such as Nvidia Corp NVDA and Meta Platforms Inc META, the equal-weight strategy provides equal exposure to each of the 500 members. It diminishes concentration risk and might be attractive to investors concerned about the undue influence of a few large-capitalization companies on indexing performance.

URSP also gets into a crowded space of leveraged S&P 500 ETFs. The hottest competitors are the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares SPXL, which aims for 300% of the daily return of the S&P 500, and the ProShares Ultra S&P500 SSO, which provides 2x exposure to the market-cap-weighted benchmark. URSP, in contrast, differentiates itself by combining leverage with equal-weight exposure, a less popular approach that might appeal to investors looking for diversification beyond mega-cap hegemony.

The launch coincides with concerns about market breadth and economic uncertainty, leading some investors to seek alternative structures for U.S. large-cap exposure. Leveraged equal-weight exposure may offer a differentiated approach to capitalizing on broader market participation, thereby magnifying potential returns.

ProShares is no stranger to creating investor-friendly ETF strategies. The company’s ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL, which tracks companies with long histories of dividend growth, has attracted over $11 billion in assets under management. The addition of URSP builds on the company’s continued focus on providing niche, tactical solutions for investors seeking risk management and opportunities in changing market environments.

Loading... Loading...

Read next:

Photo: Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock