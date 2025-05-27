The U.S. is no longer a triple-A borrower in the eyes of every major credit assessor.

Moody's Investors Service on May 16 stripped Washington of the last pristine rating still held with the big three agencies, cutting the sovereign score to Aa1 and citing "persistent fiscal deficits and a structurally higher interest-rate environment."

The decision landed in a market already rattled by White House trade brinkmanship and surging Treasury yields. Although U.S. index futures bounced Tuesday after President Donald Trump delayed a threatened 50% tariff on European imports, the downgrade continues to shadow investor sentiment and has revived demand for classic safe-haven assets.

The federal deficit is projected to top $1.9 trillion this fiscal year, while annual net interest outlays are running near $950 billion—already larger than the Pentagon's budget. With the ten-year Treasury yield hovering around 4.50% and the Federal Reserve keeping policy tight to contain inflation, Wall Street desks expect Washington's funding bill to keep rising.

For households and advisers, the downgrade is a reminder that traditional 60/40 stock-bond mixes are no longer one-decision portfolios. Here are three ways investors can hedge against a drip-feed of fiscal stress without abandoning growth assets altogether.

Lean on Gold and Other Real Assets

Gold tested record highs above $3,400 an ounce earlier this month as traders priced in slower Fed easing and simmering geopolitical risk. While bullion slipped on Tuesday's risk-on tone, strategists still see the metal trading near $3,600 by year-end if real yields move sideways and fiscal worries linger.

Physical bars and low-cost exchange-traded funds like SPDR Gold Trust GLD allow investors to add duration-free protection that historically spikes during episodes of sovereign downgrades or debt-ceiling drama. For additional torque, some portfolio managers pair bullion with exposure to energy and industrial metals, given that supply constraints could keep real-asset beta positive even if growth cools.

Pivot Toward Defensive-Factor ETFs

A sovereign-rating scare does not automatically presage a recession (investors on event contract trading website Kalshi peg the chance of recession this year at 40%), but volatility often stays elevated as credit-default swap premia reprice. That backdrop tends to favor sectors with stable cash flows—utilities, consumer staples and health-care majors—over high-beta growth names that dominate the Nasdaq 100.

Low-volatility and quality-dividend ETFs have already begun to outperform the broader S&P 500 SPY since Moody's announcement. Some investors opt for vehicles including Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV or ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL as liquid, rules-based bridges for investors who want equity exposure without the full brunt of index swings.

Because defensive factor funds still trade intraday, they can be rolled back into cyclical sectors once fiscal headlines recede—an important feature for traders wary of sitting in cash while the Dow stages 500-point bursts on tariff relief.

Broaden the Income Toolkit

Higher policy rates mean the short end of the Treasury curve now offers yields unseen in two decades, yet the Moody's downgrade highlights duration risk if Washington's borrowing profile steepens. Some advisers are building laddered Treasury-bill portfolios or buying floating-rate notes that reset coupons as benchmarks adjust.

Others are venturing beyond public markets. Private credit funds that specialize in senior secured loans to middle-market companies can distribute 8% to 10% yields with low correlation to Treasurys, though they come with liquidity locks. Real-estate crowdfunding platforms and precious-metals IRAs have also seen renewed inflows from investors looking to park a slice of wealth outside the traditional stock–bond complex.

While Moody's one-step cut does not jeopardize the Treasury market's role as a global benchmark, it lends to how quickly rising interest costs can erode fiscal credibility.

With Washington likely to continue running large deficits into the next presidential term, investors may benefit from a layered defense; real assets for inflation and currency hedging, defensive equities for lower volatility and alternative-income streams that are less sensitive to sovereign spreads.

Just as importantly, the downgrade is a timely prompt to stress-test portfolios against scenarios where the bond market demands a higher risk premium from the world's largest debtor—an exercise that, until recently, many thought might never be necessary.

Image: Shutterstock