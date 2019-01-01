Nobility Homes (OTC:NOBH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 11
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$10.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$10.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nobility Homes using advanced sorting and filters.
Nobility Homes Questions & Answers
When is Nobility Homes (OTCQX:NOBH) reporting earnings?
Nobility Homes (NOBH) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nobility Homes (OTCQX:NOBH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nobility Homes’s (OTCQX:NOBH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.