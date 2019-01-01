ñol

New Age Metals
(OTCQB:NMTLF)
0.0589
-0.0021[-3.44%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low0.06 - 0.06
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.14
Open / Close0.06 / 0.06
Float / Outstanding214.2M / 214.8M
Vol / Avg.69.7K / 136K
Mkt Cap12.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

New Age Metals (OTC:NMTLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

New Age Metals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Age Metals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

New Age Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is New Age Metals (OTCQB:NMTLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for New Age Metals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Age Metals (OTCQB:NMTLF)?
A

There are no earnings for New Age Metals

Q
What were New Age Metals’s (OTCQB:NMTLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for New Age Metals

