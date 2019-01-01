Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP
Neuberger Berman MLP Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NML to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) was provided by B of A Securities, and Neuberger Berman MLP downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Neuberger Berman MLP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Neuberger Berman MLP was filed on February 17, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Neuberger Berman MLP (NML) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Neuberger Berman MLP (NML) is trading at is $7.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
