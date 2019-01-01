QQQ
Range
0.65 - 0.72
Vol / Avg.
33K/107K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
102.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.72
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
153.9M
Outstanding
Labrador Gold Corp is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The company also has mineral rights interests in Ontario, Canada. Its projects include Borden Lake Extension Project, Ashuanipi Project, Hopedale property, and Kingsway property.

Labrador Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Labrador Gold (NKOSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Labrador Gold (OTCQX: NKOSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Labrador Gold's (NKOSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Labrador Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Labrador Gold (NKOSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Labrador Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Labrador Gold (NKOSF)?

A

The stock price for Labrador Gold (OTCQX: NKOSF) is $0.6678 last updated Today at 7:00:19 PM.

Q

Does Labrador Gold (NKOSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Labrador Gold.

Q

When is Labrador Gold (OTCQX:NKOSF) reporting earnings?

A

Labrador Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Labrador Gold (NKOSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Labrador Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Labrador Gold (NKOSF) operate in?

A

Labrador Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.