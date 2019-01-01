NIB Holdings Ltd
(OTCPK:NIBHF)
Last update: 7:00PM
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 7.020KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -

NIB Holdings Stock (OTC:NIBHF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for NIB Holdings gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of NIB Holdings's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

640.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
Get Alert
NIBHFNIB HOLDINGS LTD NEWCASTLE NSW01/10/2024640,344999.99Get Alert
NIBHFNIB HOLDINGS LTD NEWCASTLE NSW12/27/2023641,224999.99Get Alert
NIBHFNIB HOLDINGS LTD NEWCASTLE NSW12/11/2023634,131999.99Get Alert
NIBHFNIB HOLDINGS LTD NEWCASTLE NSW11/27/2023634,131400999.99Get Alert
NIBHFNIB HOLDINGS LTD NEWCASTLE NSW11/09/2023642,1201,973325.45Get Alert

Looking for the most shorted stocks?