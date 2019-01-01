NIB Holdings Stock (OTC:NIBHF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$3.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of NIB Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
No data available to display
Date
time
ticker
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
When is NIB Holdings (OTCPK:NIBHF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for NIB Holdings
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NIB Holdings (OTCPK:NIBHF)?
There are no earnings for NIB Holdings
What were NIB Holdings’s (OTCPK:NIBHF) revenues?
There are no earnings for NIB Holdings
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.