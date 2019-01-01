NIB Holdings Ltd
(OTCPK:NIBHF)
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 7.020KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -

NIB Holdings Stock (OTC:NIBHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for NIB Holdings

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No data available to display
date
ticker
Buy Now
Company
Current price
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Analyst & % Accurate
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Q

What is the target price for NIB Holdings (NIBHF)?

A

There is no price target for NIB Holdings

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for NIB Holdings (NIBHF)?

A

There is no analyst for NIB Holdings

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for NIB Holdings (NIBHF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for NIB Holdings

Q

Is the Analyst Rating NIB Holdings (NIBHF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for NIB Holdings

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.