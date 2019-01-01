NewHold Inv (NASDAQ:NHIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NewHold Inv
NewHold Inv Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NewHold Inv (NASDAQ: NHIC) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting NHIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NewHold Inv (NASDAQ: NHIC) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and NewHold Inv initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NewHold Inv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NewHold Inv was filed on June 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NewHold Inv (NHIC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price NewHold Inv (NHIC) is trading at is $9.80, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
