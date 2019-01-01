QQQ
Nagaileben Co Ltd manufactures and sells medical clothing and shoes for doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nursing staff, patients, and care workers. Nearly all the company's sales are in Japan, with more than half of total sales in east Japan and the remaining Japanese sales in central Japan and west Japan. The company's six item segments are healthcare wear, surgery wear, doctor wear, utility wear, patient wear, and shoes. Healthcare wear accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Doctors' wear, patient wear, and surgery wear constitute most of the remaining revenue. The company manufactures its products in Japan and Indonesia.

Nagaileben Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nagaileben (NGLBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nagaileben (OTCPK: NGLBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nagaileben's (NGLBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nagaileben.

Q

What is the target price for Nagaileben (NGLBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nagaileben

Q

Current Stock Price for Nagaileben (NGLBF)?

A

The stock price for Nagaileben (OTCPK: NGLBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nagaileben (NGLBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nagaileben.

Q

When is Nagaileben (OTCPK:NGLBF) reporting earnings?

A

Nagaileben does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nagaileben (NGLBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nagaileben.

Q

What sector and industry does Nagaileben (NGLBF) operate in?

A

Nagaileben is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.