Nagaileben Co Ltd manufactures and sells medical clothing and shoes for doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nursing staff, patients, and care workers. Nearly all the company's sales are in Japan, with more than half of total sales in east Japan and the remaining Japanese sales in central Japan and west Japan. The company's six item segments are healthcare wear, surgery wear, doctor wear, utility wear, patient wear, and shoes. Healthcare wear accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Doctors' wear, patient wear, and surgery wear constitute most of the remaining revenue. The company manufactures its products in Japan and Indonesia.