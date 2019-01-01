Nagaileben (OTC:NGLBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$4.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nagaileben using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Nagaileben Questions & Answers
When is Nagaileben (OTCPK:NGLBF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Nagaileben
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nagaileben (OTCPK:NGLBF)?
There are no earnings for Nagaileben
What were Nagaileben’s (OTCPK:NGLBF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Nagaileben
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.