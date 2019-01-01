NervGen Pharma (OTC:NGENF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NervGen Pharma
NervGen Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NervGen Pharma (OTCQX: NGENF) was reported by Industrial Alliance on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting NGENF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 294.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NervGen Pharma (OTCQX: NGENF) was provided by Industrial Alliance, and NervGen Pharma initiated their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NervGen Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NervGen Pharma was filed on July 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NervGen Pharma (NGENF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price NervGen Pharma (NGENF) is trading at is $1.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
