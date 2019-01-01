Nissin Foods is Japan's largest instant noodle manufacturer and was the first in the world to invent and launch instant noodles. It also invented the first instant noodle product in cup containers. Cup Noodles is its global brand, marketed in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Instant noodles account for more than three fourths of group sales and 80% of operating profits, while Japan remains the key contributor, representing roughly 75% of group sales and 85% of profits. Other products include frozen/chilled noodles, confectionery, and lactic acid drinks.