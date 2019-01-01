QQQ
Nissin Foods is Japan's largest instant noodle manufacturer and was the first in the world to invent and launch instant noodles. It also invented the first instant noodle product in cup containers. Cup Noodles is its global brand, marketed in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Instant noodles account for more than three fourths of group sales and 80% of operating profits, while Japan remains the key contributor, representing roughly 75% of group sales and 85% of profits. Other products include frozen/chilled noodles, confectionery, and lactic acid drinks.

Nissin Foods Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nissin Foods Holdings (NFPDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nissin Foods Holdings (OTCPK: NFPDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nissin Foods Holdings's (NFPDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nissin Foods Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nissin Foods Holdings (NFPDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nissin Foods Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Nissin Foods Holdings (NFPDF)?

A

The stock price for Nissin Foods Holdings (OTCPK: NFPDF) is $73.19 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 20:53:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nissin Foods Holdings (NFPDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nissin Foods Holdings.

Q

When is Nissin Foods Holdings (OTCPK:NFPDF) reporting earnings?

A

Nissin Foods Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nissin Foods Holdings (NFPDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nissin Foods Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nissin Foods Holdings (NFPDF) operate in?

A

Nissin Foods Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.