QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nissin Foods Holdings
(OTCPK:NFPDF)
66.73
00
At close: May 20
78.5179
11.7879[17.67%]
After Hours: 7:32AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low66.73 - 83.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 102.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E25.59
50d Avg. Price66.73
Div / Yield1.01/1.51%
Payout Ratio17.67
EPS132.58
Total Float-

Nissin Foods Holdings (OTC:NFPDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nissin Foods Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$149.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nissin Foods Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nissin Foods Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nissin Foods Holdings (OTCPK:NFPDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nissin Foods Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nissin Foods Holdings (OTCPK:NFPDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Nissin Foods Holdings

Q
What were Nissin Foods Holdings’s (OTCPK:NFPDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nissin Foods Holdings

