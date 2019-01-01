QQQ
Range
0.36 - 0.4
Vol / Avg.
21.1K/39.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 3.25
Mkt Cap
37.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.36
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
96.8M
Outstanding
NEXE Innovations Inc is a British Columbia based advanced materials company engaged in designing and development of a fully plant-based single-serve coffee pod for use in Keurig Brewing Systems.

NEXE Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NEXE Innovations (NEXNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NEXE Innovations (OTCPK: NEXNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NEXE Innovations's (NEXNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NEXE Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for NEXE Innovations (NEXNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NEXE Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for NEXE Innovations (NEXNF)?

A

The stock price for NEXE Innovations (OTCPK: NEXNF) is $0.38559 last updated Today at 5:19:35 PM.

Q

Does NEXE Innovations (NEXNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEXE Innovations.

Q

When is NEXE Innovations (OTCPK:NEXNF) reporting earnings?

A

NEXE Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NEXE Innovations (NEXNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NEXE Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does NEXE Innovations (NEXNF) operate in?

A

NEXE Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.